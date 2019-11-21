Trump campaign manager rallies Arizona volunteers

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager is urging supporters in Arizona to get involved so the traditionally Republican state doesn’t fall into the Democratic column next year.

Brad Parscale told campaign volunteers at the Arizona Republican Party headquarters in Phoenix Thursday that they need to build a culture like the GOP has in perennial swing states like Ohio and Florida.

He pointed to Oregon as a cautionary tale. He says Republicans used to be competitive there, but the GOP infrastructure decayed as Democrats took control.

Trump won Arizona by less than 4 points in 2016, and Democrats made big inroads in the 2018 midterms when they picked up a U.S Senate seat and two other statewide offices.