McGrath slams McConnell on lack of another relief package

Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath made her pitch to a statewide TV audience Monday night at a forum perhaps most noteworthy for who wasn't there — her Republican opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron took turns answering questions, McConnell was in the Senate managing Amy Coney Barrett's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

At the start of the forum, McGrath accused McConnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through Barrett's confirmation while another coronavirus relief package has stalled in Congress.

“Here we are, we need more aid," McGrath said during the forum on Kentucky Educational Television. “That's what Kentuckians need right now — families, schools, business. And what's Sen. McConnell doing right now? He's ramming through a Supreme Court nominee with eight days to an election. Is he working on coronavirus aid that we need in Kentucky?"

In late summer, McConnell unveiled a slimmed-down version of another relief package totaling about $500 billion, which stalled amid partisan wrangling over its size and scope.

During the forum, McGrath also repeated her support for term limits as she tries to unseat McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

McConnell and McGrath squared off in a debate earlier this month, but the senator's campaign refused to participate in a debate that included Barron.