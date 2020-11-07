Authorities probe death of man hit by Border Patrol agent

Authorities said Saturday they are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle driven by a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The incident happened about 8:40 p.m. Friday when the agent was driving to a spot along the border to investigate reports of people illegally crossing it, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The agent's vehicle hit a man who was lying in the road, the agency said. “The agent immediately rendered aid to the injured individual until the arrival of emergency medical services," the agency said.

The man was first taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center in Palm Springs, where he died, the agency said.

The U.S. Border Patrol is trying to identify the man.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating, as is Customs and Border Patrol’s Office of Professional Responsibility.