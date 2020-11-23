National Politics
Correction: Election 2020-Biden Staff story
In a story Nov. 20, 2020, about Biden's new staffers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Jill Biden's policy director. She is Mala Adiga, not Mala Adaga.
In a story Nov. 20, 2020, about Biden's new staffers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Jill Biden's policy director. She is Mala Adiga, not Mala Adaga.
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies.KEEP READING
Comments