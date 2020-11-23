Rock Hill Herald Logo
Correction: Election 2020-Biden Staff story

The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Andrew Harnik AP
WASHINGTON

In a story Nov. 20, 2020, about Biden's new staffers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Jill Biden's policy director. She is Mala Adiga, not Mala Adaga.

