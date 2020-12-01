Rock Hill Herald Logo
Washington secretary of state certifies election results

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman on Tuesday certified the final results of Washington state's election, two days ahead of the deadline.

The state saw its second-highest turnout percentage, with 84.14% of the state's nearly 4.9 million voters casting a ballot. President-elect Joe Biden, who won 58% of the state's vote, will receive the state's 12 electoral votes at the Electoral College on Dec. 14.

There were still a record number of voters participating in the election, with more than 4.1 million voters casting a ballot this year, compared to the 3 million cast in 2008, when the state record of 84.6% was set.

Wyman said the increase in voter numbers is due in part to the population increase in the state over the years, as well as voter access laws, including same-day registration. She noted that in the two weeks leading up to Election Day, more than 55,000 people registered to vote, 20% of whom registered on Election Day.

“Throughout this election season, voters were energized, engaged, and eager to make their voices heard,” Wyman said in a written statement.

