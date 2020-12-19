Rock Hill Herald Logo
US plans to shut two consulates in Russia, CNN reports

VICTORIA BATCHELOR Bloomberg News

The Trump administration told lawmakers that it plans to close its two remaining consulates in Russia, CNN reported, citing a State Department notification dated Dec. 10.

The U.S. State Department intends to shut the Vladivostok consulate and suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, according to a copy of the notification to Congress that was obtained by CNN. That would leave the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as its sole diplomatic outpost in Russia. The 10 U.S. diplomats at the consulates will be reassigned to the embassy in Moscow.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the intended moves, according to CNN.

