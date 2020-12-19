Rock Hill Herald Logo
Police investigate shooting at Northern California mall

The Associated Press

MILPITAS, Calif.

The Milpitas Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night at a mall, and people temporarily sheltered in place.

At 7:30 p.m., the department tweeted: “Search teams are systematically searching all stores that were sheltering-in-place, and will be escorting employees and customers out into the parking lot. Officers and Detectives remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident."

The shooting was first reported at 5:32 p.m., KGO-TV reported.

The Mercury News reported that police did not offer details about the shooting itself, including about any victims and whether a suspect was still at large. But emergency responders were seen transporting one victim on a stretcher from the mall.

Angelo Palma told KNTV that he and a friend were coming from a church meeting when they decided to stop by the mall. He said they were in a store when they saw people running.

“We started running,” Palma said. “Everyone starts running. A shooting, everyone just started running. People were running forward, people were running back. People were falling. It was hectic.”

KGO-TV said one of its producers was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened and said there was a large police presence in the parking lot. She said the mall is turning new visitors away.

The mall's website says it has more than 200 businesses and is known as the biggest indoor outlet mall in Northern California.

