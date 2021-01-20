Barron Trump’s low profile draws ‘Home Alone’ theories as Trump family departs DC

Donald and Melania Trump’s son Barron’s absence from photos and video of the former first family’s departure from Washington, D.C., left some people on social media wondering if he’d been left in the White House similarly to how Macaulay Culkin character’s got separated from his family in the “Home Alone” movies.

“It’s silly, but I wonder if Barron is alone in the White House going all Home Alone,” tweeted one curious observer.

The 14-year-old boy, who has gotten quite tall since leaving Manhattan for the White House in summer 2017, is usually easy to spot, but there was no sign of him standing alongside his parents outside Marine One, which picked them up from the White House, or on Air Force One, which jetted them out of town.

Barron was also not spotted standing on the tarmac with his siblings at Andrews Air Force Base Wednesday.

According to People magazine, though Barron wasn’t seen leaving the White House with his folks, the trio flew to Florida together, where the former first family will now reside.

“Have a good life,” then-President Donald Trump told supporters before flying into history. “We will see you soon.”

Culkin — who starred in the “Home Alone” movies, including “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” where he did a scene with Donald Trump — indicated on Twitter last week he’d be fine with the former president being cut out of that film.

“Sold,” the 40-year-old actor responded to a fan who proposed the idea.

Barron, a sneaker enthusiast, was the first first son to occupy the White House since John Kennedy Jr. He’s expected to continue his studies at a school near the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago estate.