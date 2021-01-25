Ex-White House Press Secretary Sanders launches governor bid

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who worked as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, launched a bid Monday for governor of her home state of Arkansas, a job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

Sanders announced her candidacy in the Republican primary with an online video heavy on shots of her time in the White House, vowing to stand up to the “radical left” and fight for freedom and “law and order.”

“Socialism and cancel culture will not heal America,” she says. “It will only further divide and destroy us.”

Sanders calls the role of governor the “last line of defense” against the Democrats’ agenda, now that President Joe Biden is in office with Democratic control of both the House and Senate.

“Everything that we love about America is at stake. And with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line,” she says.

Sanders, 38, served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019, often sparring with reporters over their coverage of the president. She returned to Arkansas after leaving the White House. She is running to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, both Republicans, have already filed for the state’s 2022 primary.