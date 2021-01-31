Trump’s leadership PAC ended 2020 with $31 million in the bank

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee ended 2020 with a $31.2 million war chest, money he can spend on a variety of activities, including travel, advocating policy and raising more money.

Save America, a leadership PAC Trump launched after the election, took in $30.9 million between Nov. 24 and the end of the year as the former president falsely claimed that widespread voting fraud had cost him the election, according to a filing Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.

The bulk of the money, $30.4 million, was transferred from another committee, Trump Make America Great Again, which is supported by small-dollar donors and splits the money between his leadership PAC and the Republican National Committee.

Trump Make America Great Again raised $62.5 million from Nov. 24 through the end of the year, its FEC report shows, including $35.2 million from grassroots donors who gave less than $200. It ended the year with $59.9 million in the bank. In addition to Save America, Trump Make America Great Again transferred $25.5 million to Trump’s campaign and $22.5 million to the RNC.

Since the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Trump has been barred from social media platforms including Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. He had used Twitter as his primary means of communicating with his supporters. He spent lavishly on Facebook ads to raise money for his campaign and committees. Stripe Inc., the payment processing company, stopped handling donations made directly to Trump’s committees after the riot.

Trump can use Save America money for more things than he could campaign funds, which under federal law cannot be converted to personal use.

In 2020, Save America spent just $343,078, all to an affiliate of WinRed, the GOP’s online donation platform.

Trump Victory, which raises money from large-dollar donors, took in just $261,250 over the filing period. Trump’s campaign and the RNC had yet to report to the FEC.