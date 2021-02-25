A transgender flag and a personal attack: Illinois Democratic Rep. Marie Newman and Georgia Republican Rep. MarjorieTaylor Greene feud over LGBTQ rights

Rep. Marie Newman’s push for LGBTQ rights in the name of her transgender daughter has sparked a political feud with controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman who has espoused baseless conspiracy theories.

The controversy featured dueling displays in the hallway of a congressional office building, a personal attack from Taylor Greene against the Illinois Democrat's daughter and an apology from Facebook after it mistakenly labeled a video posted by Newman as “hate speech.” All of it came in advance of the House’s vote Thursday to pass the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.

Newman took to the House floor earlier this week to speak in favor of prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. During an emotional speech, the newly elected congresswoman choked up as she talked about how the law would offer protections for her transgender daughter.

“The right time to pass this act was decades ago. The second best time is right now,” Newman said. “I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know.”

On Wednesday, Taylor Greene gave a floor speech in opposition of the bill and then unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House to block its movement through the chamber.

That prompted Newman, whose new office in Washington’s Longworth House Office Building is directly across the hall from Taylor Greene’s, to display a transgender flag in the hallway. Newman tweeted a video of herself putting up the blue, white and pink flag so that Taylor Greene “can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Taylor Greene responded by posting a similar video putting up her own sign on the wall across the hall from Newman that reads, “There are TWO genders MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’” Taylor Greene also sent out a tweet invoking Newman’s daughter.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams,” Taylor Greene tweeted over a video of Newman’s floor speech.

The social media back-and-forth caught the attention of Facebook, which on Thursday temporarily took down Newman’s video putting up a transgender pride flag in a congressional office hallway, labeling it hate speech. Facebook did not take down a video of Taylor Greene posting her sign in the same hallway.

“Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as ‘hate speech,’” Newman tweeted Thursday morning. “Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted. Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech.”

By 10 a.m. Thursday, about three hours after Newman’s office complained about the decision, Facebook had reposted Newman’s video. A spokeswoman for the company said the decision to remove the video had been a mistake.

“Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened,” tweeted Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone. “We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies.”

Taylor Greene’s attack on Newman’s daughter drew outrage from various members of Congress, including Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who was one of 11 Republicans who voted with Democrats to exile Taylor Greene earlier this month by stripping her committee assignments in Congress.

“This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newman’s daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs,” Kinzinger tweeted. “This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

“Thank you for speaking out against this, Adam,” Newman replied.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., posted photos of himself raising a transgender pride flag outside his office in solidarity, writing, “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., tweeted a photo of him holding the same flag on the steps of the Capitol, writing, “hate has no home here.”

In response to Taylor Greene’s tweets, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., wrote, “Sometimes on Twitter, as in life, people remind you exactly who and what they are. I’m proud to fight for equality with @RepMarieNewman, and I’m moved by her courage and that of her daughter.”

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., responded on Twitter to Newman, saying Taylor Greene’s actions were “sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel” and said the Equality Act was necessary to protect Newman’s daughter and other LGBTQ citizens from discrimination.

Taylor Greene has drawn the ire of Democrats and some Republicans for spreading baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and bigoted misinformation, supporting the killing of Democrats and posting a video in which she suggested 9/11 was a hoax. She also suggested California wildfires had been caused by laser beams from space controlled by a wealthy Jewish family.

“There’s no lower low than going after someone’s kids,” U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., tweeted in support of Newman. “What a horrible performance by Congress’ worst transphobic conspiracy theorist. Stay (Q)lassy, Marjorie.”

The Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Acts of 1964, would prohibit the discrimination of gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual people in the public and private sector. The bill states businesses, hospitals and other institutions could not deny individuals access to a locker room or restroom on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The legislation passed Thursday afternoon by a 224-206 vote, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in voting “yes.” In 2019 when the bill passed, seven Republicans joined Democrats. The bill’s chances in the 50-50 Senate are less clear, as it would take 10 Republican votes to defeat a filibuster.

Democratic President Joe Biden has called the legislation “a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.”

After the House vote, Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., tweeted that Newman’s daughter “has more bravery and strength than Greene will ever have. The Senate must pass the #EqualityAct now.”

In her floor speech Wednesday, Taylor Greene echoed arguments of many other Republicans, contending the legislation would weaken the rights of women. She went on to give the example of her daughter, whom she said played Division I college softball and would not have achieved the same success if the Equality Act passed.

“If she has to compete against boys in her sport, not only will they be on her playing field and she has to compete against them, they will be in her locker room, they will be in her showers, they will be in her bathroom, they will be in her hotel room when she travels with her team,” Taylor Greene said. “This is about right and wrong. This is about girls’ and women’s rights.”

Taylor Greene also suggested that women in prison and in shelters would no longer have the same protections they currently have from “trans men, biological men who identify as women.”

“It is one thing to stop discrimination of a class of people, but it is another thing to completely violate and destroy the rights of girls and women in order to achieve this,” Taylor Greene said. “This bill must be struck down.”

Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., who was among the Republicans voting “no,” dubbed the bill the “Inequality Act” and said it represented “the progressive fringe of the country trying to push their radical beliefs about marriage and gender on the rest of us.”

In a Republican news conference outside the Capitol, Miller called the bill “neither safe nor fair for women or our girls” with broad consequences, which she said would include forcing faith-based adoption agencies to choose between their beliefs and the law.

“The traditional American family is a foundation of our country’s stability and our society. This bill will egregiously attempt to further tear it down,” Miller said, noting she has seven children and 17 grandchildren. “What are we leaving our children? They will not even recognize our country.”

After the House passed the bill, Newman declared, “today, love and progress triumphed over bullying and hate.”

Newman, who started the national nonprofit program “Team Up To Stop Bullying” after her son Quinn was bullied in school, emotionally recalled her daughter Evie’s experience as a transgender woman in her House speech.

Newman noted that “millions of Americans continue to be denied housing, education, public services and much, much more because they identify as members of the LGBTQ community, Americans like my own daughter who bravely came out to her parents as transgender.”

“I knew from that day on my daughter would be living in a nation where in most of its states, she could be discriminated against, merely because of who she is, and yet it was still the happiest day of my life,” Newman said. “My daughter has found her authentic self.”