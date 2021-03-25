Fremont police shoot, kill suspect after stolen car chase

A police officer shot and killed a person during a chase of a stolen car Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

Fremont police were chasing the stolen vehicle, which had been “associated with an armed robbery" and the suspect had a gun, the California Highway Patrol said.

Police fired on the car shortly before 3 p.m. in nearby Newark, according to the CHP, which is investigating the shooting.

The CHP didn't release the suspect's identity or say what led up to the shooting on State Highway 84.

A Newark man told the Bay Area News Group that he was at a nearby dog park when he saw several police cars speed by with their lights and sirens on.

The man said he came to a shopping center that runs along the highway where he saw two armored SWAT vehicles and a Toyota Highlander and heard police shouting for someone to get out of the car with their hands up.

Other witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

However, police didn't immediately release details of the confrontation.