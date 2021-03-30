House bill again tries to repeal NC’s voter literacy test

An unenforceable relic of the Jim Crow era remains in North Carolina's constitution. Some state legislators are going to try again to do away with the voter literacy test contained inside.

A House judiciary committee scheduled debate for Tuesday on a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to eliminate that section of the constitution.

The section says anyone attempting to register to vote must “be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.”

This requirement was added to the constitution in 1900 and used to keep some Black citizens from casting ballots.

Literacy tests nationwide were declared unlawful by the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act, but in 1970 North Carolina voters defeated an amendment to remove the section. House members have pushed again for its repeal in recent years.

Three-fifths of the House and the Senate members must agree to such a referendum.