National Politics

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

By STEVEN SLOAN Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida. In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

