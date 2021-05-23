Authorities: Man killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire

A man was killed and a police officer hospitalized following a shooting in southern Georgia, the state Bureau of Investigation said.

Two officers from the Adel Police Department responded to a call about a stolen car early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the agency.

A man, later identified as Steve Newsome, was in the passenger seat. When the 31-year-old got out of the car, he and the officers exchanged gunfire, the investigation bureau said.

Newsome, of Adel, was struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance. The officers performed CPR until emergency officials arrived but he died at the scene, the statement said. An autopsy will be performed on his body.

One of the officers was in stable condition after she was struck multiple times, according to the agency.

Officials haven’t released the full name of the officer, but the Adel Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that “Officer Nitschke was wounded in the line of duty.”