FEMA OKs more support for flood-stricken Kentucky counties

Kentucky's request for individual assistance for 22 additional counties hit by severe flooding has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, plus low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, the governor's office said.

Other programs can help individuals and business owners recover from the flooding that swamped large swaths of Kentucky in late February and the first half of March.

“There will now be more resources available for Kentuckians and Kentucky communities to rebuild after the historic flooding,” Beshear said.

Additional counties now eligible for individual assistance are: Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, Warren and Woodford. The following counties — previously eligible for public assistance — are now eligible for individual assistance: Boyd, Clark, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski and Rockcastle.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23 at Beshear's request.

The president's initial declaration made federal funding available to help individuals and communities in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides.

Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.