Whittier police shoot, kill man who pulled gun on officer

Police in a Los Angeles suburb shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on an officer during a confrontation Friday, authorities said.

Police in Whittier, east of LA, received a call shortly after noon about a man with a gun at a city dog park but when they arrived he had left the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers broadcast the man's description and an officer spotted him on a bicycle path, authorities said.

When the officer contacted the man, he pulled a handgun from his pocket and the officer shot him dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department.

His name and other details of the shooting weren't immediately released.

The officer wasn't hurt.