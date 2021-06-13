Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

Police killed a man suspected of shooting a Georgia officer on Sunday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

A Cobb County officer responded to a domestic dispute in Acworth during the afternoon, news outlets reported. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters at the scene that the officer was shot point blank in the chest but was wearing a bullet-proof vest. The officer fired back at the man and may have wounded him, Delk said. Police weren’t able to confirm if the suspect was injured because he fled.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

WSB-TV reports that dozens of officers from several police departments in the area and the Georgia State Patrol helped to look for the suspect. After an hours-long search, police fatally shot the man. The Cobb County Police Department said on social media that no officers were injured in the second shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.