Kansas governor appoints 3 to Board of Regents

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state's six universities.

Kelly announced in a Wednesday news release that she appointed former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents.

Board members serve staggered four-year terms and the appointments are subject to confirmation by the GOP-led state Senate. Kelly, a Democrat, said she looked forward to working with the board to "implement top tier workforce development programs, and leverage our colleges and universities as engines for economic growth.”

The board is also the coordinating panel for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions, including community colleges and technical colleges.