Bidens mourn loss of their pet dog Champ

Champ, one of the Bidens' two German shepherds, died Saturday at the first family’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, after months of his health declining, the president said. He was 13.

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion,” they said.

Once an avid ball-fetcher, Champ slowed down significantly in his final months.

“When we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the Bidens said.

Champ’s fellow pooch, Major, is only 3 years old and remains in healthy condition.

Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, was sent home to Wilmington after he bit two people in separate White House incidents in March. He also broke President Biden’s foot in December.

Champ’s death comes just weeks after the Obamas announced their pet dog, Bo, had passed away.