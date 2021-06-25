Man dies after double shooting near Montana police station

A 22-year-old Illinois man has died after in a Montana shooting that left a teenager with gunshot wounds just up the alley from a police station, authorities said.

Billings police say the shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday near the city’s downtown police station.

Officers arrived to find two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois man died at a nearby hospital. An 18-year-old Billings man was being treated for his injuries. No arrests were immediately made.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else who might have been involved but were continuing to investigate.