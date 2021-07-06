St. Louis man accused of killing woman, shooting at police

A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder and several other counts after authorities say he killed a woman and shot at police during a disturbance at the woman’s home.

Samuel Bailey, 70, was arrested following the shooting late Sunday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said officers had responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of 63-year-old Gail Keys in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood. Police met Keys on her porch and say that as she walked into the home with officers trailing behind her, Bailey opened fire from from inside the home. Police say Keys was killed, and Bailey continued to shooting until he was arrested in an alley near the home.

No officers returned fire, and no officers were shot, police said. One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bruise to his head.

Prosecutors charged Bailey on Monday with first-degree murder, five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, six counts of armed criminal action, and burglary and weapons counts.