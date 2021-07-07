National Politics
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to jump by 5% early next year
Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will rise another 5% in January, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission decided Tuesday.
The agency board voted to impose the higher rates as of Jan. 2.
The most common E-ZPass fare for a passenger vehicle will rise by a dime, from $1.60 to $1.70. Those being charged through a scan of their license plate will see the most common fare go from $3.90 to $4.10.
The most common truck fare will go from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass, and from $26.60 to $28 for toll-by-plate.
Officials say 2022 will be the first time in six years that fares will have jumped by less than 6%.
The turnpike has pumped more than $7 billion in funding from tolls to the state Transportation Department since 2007.
