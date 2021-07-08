New Kentucky State Police program to focus on sex crimes

Kentucky State Police plan to use $1.5 million in federal funding to start a new program dedicated to investigating adult sex crimes, officials said.

The U.S. Justice Department funding will pay for the personnel that will make up the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team, officials announced Wednesday at police headquarters in Frankfort, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The team will be made up of three specially trained investigators and a criminal intelligence analyst. They will give additional scrutiny to cases in which no arrest has been made or ones with new DNA.

The program “will bring renewed energy to targeting and prosecuting violent sexual offenders," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The initiative will “focus on cold cases where the testing of older rape kits or new DNA gives the possibility for justice where hope has most likely been lost,” he said.