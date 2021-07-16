Police: 2 killed in Kansas City house fire were children

A Kansas City Fire Department firefighter inspects the damage caused by a deadly fire Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Rebecca Slezak/The Kansas City Star via AP) AP

Two people killed in a house fire in northwest Kansas City were children under the age of 11, police confirmed Thursday in a news release.

Two others injured in the Wednesday fire remained in critical condition and a third injured person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officials had not released the identities of the five victims of the fire by Thursday afternoon. In the aftermath of the fire Wednesday, fire officials said three children and one adult had been taken to local hospitals.

Officials have not given the cause of the fire, saying it’s under investigation.