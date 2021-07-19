Georgia authorities: Man killed by police after traffic stop

A Georgia police officer fatally shot a car passenger who pointed a gun at police following a traffic stop, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

The GBI news release said were Savannah police officers were talking to the driver of a car pulled over Saturday night when a passenger in the car, Maurice Sentel Mincey, 36, of Savannah, began moving around in the vehicle.

The release says officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands.

“Mincey refused to do as instructed and suddenly stepped out of the vehicle,” the GBI release said. “Mincey then pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him.”

Mincey died at the scene. An autopsy was planned.

The GBI said it would investigate and turn its findings over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

The Savannah Morning New reports that the incident is the 54th police officer-involved the GBI has been asked to investigate this yea