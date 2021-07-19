Arkansas man killed by police at hotel in Mississippi

An Arkansas man has been killed by police in Mississippi after they surrounded a hotel over the weekend.

Quentin Bogard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, barricaded himself inside a room at the Relax Inn in Canton, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

After a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired on officers, who returned fire and mortally wounded him, police said.

Bogard was wanted in Jonesboro in connection with a shooting involving the mother of his children, Madison County Sheriff Department Spokesman Heath Hall told WLBT-TV.

Christopher Vauthan, a hotel guest who was in a room below Bogard, told WAPT-TV that he and other guests and staff members were moved to the office area of the hotel.

There were no reported injuries among guests or employees. The circumstances of what led to the standoff were still under investigation.