Portia Harris takes over late husband’s supervisor role

A Mississippi agency responsible for managing county government has filled a vacancy on its board.

Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge swore in Portia Harris on Monday to the District Two seat on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, WLOX-TV reported.

Harris replaces her husband, Melton Harris Jr., who died July 13 at the age of 75. He was in his fourth term on the board, having first been elected in November 2007.

“You know, I never thought I’d be here, but we never know our future,” Harris said, speaking about her husband’s passing. “I understood what the true meaning of what a public servant was, and I understood that he was going to do his best to be one. And I could either be with him by his side, wait my turn, and be patient, and that’s what I did.”