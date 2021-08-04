State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four wolves in eastern Oregon.

The agency confirmed that staff in a helicopter killed two 3.5 month-old pups from the Lookout Mountain pack, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The agency earlier said it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill up to four uncollared wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July.

The killing of the pups was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal,” agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy said.

“Killing pups is not something we want to be doing,” Dennehy said. “But in this case, despite non-lethal measures, chronic depredation continues which we have a responsibility to address.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The killing of the two pups has caused serious concern among advocacy and conservation groups.

The adult wolves in the Lookout Mountain pack -- a breeding male and female -- have radio collars for state tracking, and are not eligible to be killed. The pair had two pups last year, Dennehy said, and the state documented another seven pups in May.

Dennehy said Fish and Wildlife doesn't have plans to pursue other wolves, but the rancher has the permit until Aug. 21.