Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man after mother stabbed

A police officer shot and killed an armed man after a woman was stabbed at an apartment building in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The Montgomery County prosecutor's office and Plymouth Township police said officers were dispatched to the Plymouth Gardens apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said officers encountered a 22-year-old man outside who appeared to be armed with a handgun and a woman with multiple stab wounds was also outside.

Police said the man didn't comply with the commands of officers “and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers." Officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.

The woman, identified as the man's mother, was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said. County detectives were called to investigate, as is the protocol in officer-involved shootings, authorities said.