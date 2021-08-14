Compton city councilman charged with election fraud

A Compton city councilman has been charged with rigging an election that he won by one vote, authorities said Friday.

Isaac Galvan, 34, was among six people charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors alleged that Galvan and Jace Dawson, a former council candidate, rigged a June runoff election to ensure Galvan would retain his seat.

Prosecutors say four people who didn't live in the Los Angeles suburb registered as city voters using Dawson’s address. They're accused of illegally voting.

Galvan defeated challenger Andre Spicer 855 to 854.

Galvan also was charged with trying to bribe a county registrar's employee who was counting ballots on election night.

Galvan and Dawson, 34, pleaded not guilty Friday. The other four people await arraignment.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation. We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair,” county District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.