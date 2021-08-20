Police officer shoots and kills motorist in Atlanta suburb

A police officer shot and killed a motorist after making a traffic stop on a busy road in the Atlanta suburbs, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the start of Wednesday afternoon rush hour traffic in Marietta, just northwest of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The driver, identified as Devonte Dawayne Brown, 28, of Austell, pulled over but then refused to comply with the officer and then drove off, the GBI told news outlets.

Brown was stopped by police after driving erratically, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said. He drove away from officers after hitting several police vehicles in the process, police said. The chase came to an end near an auto shop along Powder Springs Road and a Cobb County officer opened fire.

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

One officer was injured after being hit by Brown's car, the GBI said. The officer's injuries were described as non-life threatening, the agency said.

A handgun was recovered from the man’s car, Cox said. Neither he nor the GBI suggested Brown had drawn the weapon in the incident.