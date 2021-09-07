Prison guard pleads guilty in drug smuggling scheme

A federal prison guard in Florida pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility.

Wayne Grant Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in Ocala federal court to receipt of a bribe by a public official, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Grant, worked as a correctional officer at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, west of Orlando. Grant agreed to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money in December, prosecutors said. Federal authorities were notified, and Grant unwittingly began communicating with an undercover agent to complete the transaction, officials said.

Federal agents mailed approximately 70 grams of fake methamphetamine and $2,000 in money orders to a post office where Grant could pick them up, officials said. Grant deposited the money orders into his bank account and smuggled the fake drugs into the prison during a regular shift in February.