National Politics

Former Florida high court Chief Justice Grimes dies at 97

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Grimes died Friday in Tallahassee, the court said in a news release. He was 97.

Republican Gov. Bob Martinez appointed Grimes to the Supreme Court in 1987, and he served until 1997. He was chief justice from 1994 to 1996, during which he authorized the court to establish a website. It was one of the first courts in the world to have an an internet presence, the court said.

Grimes was a lawyer with the Holland & Knight firm in Bartow before being appointed a judge on the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland in 1973.

Grimes was a native of Peoria, Illinois, and attended the University of Florida, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1950 and his law degree in 1954.

He married Fay Fulghum of Lakeland in 1951, and they had four daughters: Gay, Mary June, Sue and Sheri.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

California moves to return beach seized from Black couple

September 10, 2021 10:34 PM

Business

Kentucky lawmakers OK incentives bill aimed at mega projects

September 10, 2021 10:34 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service