Police ID man killed in shooting on Kansas City street

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Police have identified a man killed in an overnight shooting this week on a Kansas City street.

Ernest Gibson, 63, died in the shooting that was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo, police said in a news release.

Officers called to the scene found Gibson in the front yard of a home and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said detectives are close to identifying a suspect and hope to soon present a case to prosecutors that would allow charges to be filed.

