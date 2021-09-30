Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 28, 2021.

Editorial: Deadline to register to vote quickly approaching

You may have missed it, but Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 and celebrates the democracy we have in the United States.

If you missed National Voter Registration Day, keep in mind that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Monday. You can register at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States.

• Be a legal resident of the county.

• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.

• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.

• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.

Keep in mind that early voting runs Oct. 12-29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Board of Elections office. There will also be two Saturdays during that time frame where the office will be open for early voting.

For voters in Dalton and Whitfield County, they will have three races to vote on: Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller; Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews and Steve Farrow; and the Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza. All other positions in the election are uncontested.

All city offices are nonpartisan. School board members and council members are elected citywide. Board and council terms are for four years. The school board chair and vice chair are elected by the board members.

Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. September 29, 2021.

Editorial: Prevent train track tragedy

Railroads run through our town and our history can be traced to the emergence of rail.

While we become so accustomed to the whistle of the train that we no longer hear it, everyone should be reminded that train crossings can be dangerous places.

All too often we have to report on a vehicle or a person being hit by a train, resulting in a fatality or serious injury.

Those are preventable tragedies.

Last week was recognized as Rail Safety Week across the nation. But its lessons should be heeded each and every week of the year.

We have all been stopped at the tracks when we are in a rush and, sometimes, get a little frustrated. We might try counting cars and looking for the elusive caboose, but still it can seem like the slow-moving train goes on forever. The object of youthful fantasy can become the bane of our existence, at least for a few moments on a busy day.

Of course, freight trains move goods across our nation and are crucial for our economy and quality of life, and it is simply not possible to circumvent all busy intersections or build overpasses on all congested roadways.

About 2,100 people across the nation lose their lives or suffer serious injury each year in train track incidents.

Georgia Operation Lifesaver, Operation Lifesaver, Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada work together to raise awareness.

Here are a few safety reminders from Operation Lifesaver:

— Trains and cars don’t mix. Never race a train to the crossing — even if you tie, you lose.

— The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think. If you see a train approaching, wait for it to go by before you proceed across the tracks.

— Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly. Even if the locomotive engineer sees you, a freight train moving at 55 miles per hour can take a mile or more to stop once the emergency brakes are applied. That’s 18 football fields.

— Never drive around lowered gates — it’s illegal and deadly. If you suspect a signal is malfunctioning, call the emergency number posted on or near the crossing signal or your local law-enforcement agency.

— Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. Remember, the train is three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.

— If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle. If a train is approaching, run toward the train but away from the tracks at a 45 degree angle. If you run in the same direction a train is traveling, you could be injured by flying debris.

— At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

— When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

— Always expect a train. Freight trains do not follow set schedules.

Pedestrians must also be warned that train tracks are not a place to play or take chances. The only safe place to cross is at a designated public crossing.

So count the cars, sing “The Little Red Caboose,” be patient, don’t take chances, observe all signals, flashing lights and warning signs and stay safe.

___

Brunswick News. September 25, 2021.

Editorial: Recidivism is still a problem the state must tackle

A Brunswick police chief who was being interviewed by a reporter with The News several decades ago paused long enough to read a letter informing him of the early release of a felon from state prison. When he finished, his face turned red and, plucking off his glasses in anger, launched into a diatribe, his voice fraught with frustration and rage.

His rant went something like this: “I’m not sure why we bother to arrest criminals. We arrest them, they’re convicted, sent to prison and then released before half their sentence is up.”

The felon referred to in the letter was in his late 20s and a three-time guest of the state prison system. In each instance, he was back in the community years before completing his sentence.

Recidivism without consequences remains a problem today and it is not one that is exclusive to police or victims in Brunswick. It’s the same everywhere in the state, and it only gets worse each time the government embraces prison reform. Reform is the word officials use when they want to snatch tax-dollars from prisons and channel them elsewhere. Reform should target men and women with mental issues who are incarcerated, not dangerous felons.

Law enforcers in the state are sick of it and are speaking out. They’re crusading for the adoption of tougher minimum sentencing requirements for serious crimes. Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, recently delivered this advice to the Senate Public Safety Committee: the best way to deter criminals is to hand out harsher sentences to those convicted of violent crimes.

They are tired of plea bargains that do more to grease the efforts and lighten the loads of prosecutors than punish dangerous criminals. And always at the expense of future victims.

Violent crime is disrupting communities across the state today, including Brunswick. Drive-by shootings and victims suffering from or succumbing to gunshot wounds occur as frequently as sun rises anymore. Many of these crimes are being committed by seasoned criminals who know their way around the legal and prison systems.

If they can’t respect the property or lives of others, fine. Leave them in prison. No one in their right mind would release wolves among a flock of sheep, yet those in charge of making our laws and processing criminals think nothing of releasing dangerous people among law-abiding citizens.

Law enforcement officials pushing for minimum sentencing acknowledge more prosecutors and better trained and paid prison staff will be needed in an effective war against crime. It’s a small price to pay if it saves lives and others from grief.

