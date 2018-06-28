Supreme Court upholds part of Stanford law professor's redistricting plan for NC

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld some of the districts drawn by a Stanford University law professor to be used this year to elect state lawmakers, but not in Wake and Mecklenburg counties.
That means North Carolina voters will go to the polls in November to elect General Assembly members from districts that were in place in February, when candidates filed for office.
"Thanks to the dedication of the plaintiffs in this case, voters in North Carolina will finally be able to vote in state legislative districts drawn without unconstitutional racial discrimination," said Allison Riggs, senior voting rights attorney for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which represented Sandra Little Covington, a former lawmaker, and other challengers in the case. "The order from the Supreme Court today sends the message loud and clear that discrimination, even if hidden under a self-proclaimed veil of ignorance, will not be tolerated in the redistricting process. We’re glad to see the district court’s careful, well-documented findings on this front affirmed."
In January, a three-judge panel ordered North Carolina lawmakers to use maps created by Nathaniel Persily, a Stanford University law professor they hired to reshape election districts the General Assembly had adopted in August 2017.
The lawmakers had been ordered to redraw election districts mid-decade after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that 28 of the districts used for elections from 2012 to 2016 were unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.
After that redraw, the challengers of the 2011 maps argued that some of the 2017 districts still were shaped to weaken the overall influence of black voters. They also argued that some of the districts in urban areas such as Wake and Mecklenburg counties were altered mid-decade in violation of the state Constitution.
Every 10 years after the census, states tweak election lines to show population shifts. For years, parties in power have used the process to try to keep and gain seats in state legislative bodies and in Congress.
Republicans dominate the General Assembly with numbers that allow them to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. They hold 35 of the 50 Senate seats and 75 of the 120 House seats.
Ending veto-proof majorities could make it more likely that Republicans at the helm will negotiate with Democrats, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Persily redrew just a fraction of the state’s 170 legislative districts, mostly in urban counties that tend to favor Democrats. Most of the districts drawn in August by the lawmakers favor Republicans, according to a News & Observer analysis.
Persily's plan altered nine legislative districts adopted by lawmakers in 2017, but the Supreme Court blocked the use of five of those districts in Wake and Mecklenburg counties.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
