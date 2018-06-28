Campers told to get out quickly as rain creates torrent of water at campground

One of the nation's most popular national parks was forced to evacuate campers early Thursday, after heavy rain flooded rivers and threatened to wash through crowded camp grounds.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials told nearly campers to evacuate multiple sites after 2.54 inches of rain fell over night.
The Little River running through the park rose 6 feet above the normal level over six hours, officials said.
Guests were rousted from areas like the popular Elkmont Campground and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic and directed to the park's Sugarlands Visitor Center, officials said. Elkmont had almost all of its 200 camp sites occupied at the time, officials said.
Some of the sites, including Elkmont, were reopened later in the day.
"The park continues to monitor flood waters across the park. The campground, picnic area, and associated roadways will remain closed until flood waters have receded," said a statement issued by the park service.
Hikers in the park were not ordered to evacuate, but are advised to use caution on trails with stream crossings.
The National Weather Service says additional showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tonight, "producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding possible."
