NC mom tried to poison her kids with lighter fluid, police say

A North Carolina mom is accused of trying to poison her two sons with lighter fluid, authorities say.

Octavia Robinson, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested this week after police said she put lighter fluid in cream soda for her 6-year-old and 10-year-old sons to drink, Raleigh CBS-TV affiliate WNCN reported. The station cited arrest warrants from the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office.

Robinson had just been released from a mental hospital, Raleigh ABC-TV affiliate WTFD reported.

The 10-year-old sipped the drink, "thought it tasted funny" and ran downstairs to a neighbor, who "immediately called 911," according to WTFD.

Robinson faces two misdemeanor counts of child abuse and two felony counts of distributing food noxious/deleterious material, court records show. She is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County District Court on July 17, according to court records.

Robinson tried to poison her children on Sunday, according to the Fayetteville Observer.