On the last day at NC Toys 'R' Us, $1M of toys will go to kids, thanks to an anonymous donor

An anonymous donor has bought $1 million worth of toys for children on the final day of business at a Raleigh Toys 'R' Us store, CBS 17 reported Friday.

Staff at the Triangle Town Center location will spend their final day at the retail giant boxing up the toys bound for charity, explaining the Raleigh location would stay closed on its final day.





Toys 'R' Us, one of the largest and most iconic toy retailers, shuttered stores across the county, closing 700 total, including all of North Carolina stores. Thousands will lose jobs.

The 70-year-old company filed for bankruptcy late last year and has spiraled downward since. Liquidation began in March with 30-percent discounts, sales that have now grown as high as 80 percent. Fayetteville is the only regional store open Friday.

