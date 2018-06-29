Duo accused of human trafficking at NC salon stabbed woman with tools, warrants say

The two people arrested from a Davidson nail salon on human trafficking charges had allegedly been abusing a woman for months, according to arrest warrants.
Tien Luong, 34, and Nip Mihn Tsi, 36, are accused of causing severe bruising to the woman's entire body, including permanent scars caused from stabbing her with tools, the warrants state. The instances began in March, according to the arrest warrants.
The two were initially arrested Tuesday and charged with assault-inflicting serious bodily injury, after an investigation into Luxury Nail Salon by Davidson police and the department of Homeland Security.
The arrests happened after a woman called police and said she was assaulted, according to a police report.
On Wednesday, Davidson police obtained additional warrants and Luong and Tsi were charged with human trafficking, involuntary servitude and conspiracy, officials said.
They were expected to appear in court Friday.
Details concerning the trafficking charges weren't available in court documents Friday.
Police haven't released additional information in the case, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.
Comments