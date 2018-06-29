UNCC roof under construction collapses, injuring worker

A roof collapsed on an indoor baseball training facility under construction at UNC Charlotte on Friday afternoon, injuring a worker who fell from the roof to the ground, UNCC said.
At about 3:50 p.m., two contract employees were working on the facility's roof when the trusses collapsed, causing one of the workers to fall, the university said in a statement.
The worker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to UNCC.
The construction site on Phillips Road is closed, and an investigation into the cause is underway, the university said.
