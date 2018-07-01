Alert issued by police to find missing NC boy, who has been missing in the past

A search is underway for a missing North Carolina boy.
The Raleigh Police Department is looking for Tyquon Malik Brewington, abc11.com reported.
A Silver Alert was issued for the missing 11-year-old boy at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to wral.com.
Brewington might be suffering from a cognitive impairment, wfmynews.com reported.
The boy was last seen in the 5000 block of Trinity Village Lane in Raleigh, according to abc11.com.
Police described Brewington as 4-foot-3 and 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wral.com reported
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a grey picture on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs and black flip flops, according to wfmynews.com.
In September 2017, Brewington was reported missing when riding a bicycle, and a Silver Alert was issued to find him, The News & Observer reported. Police did not say where the boy was located in 2017.
Anyone with information about Brewington is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.
