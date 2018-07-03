Woman kidnapped after getting a ride to a Raleigh Walmart, police say

Jennifer Chatham and her boyfriend were walking along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh when a man stopped his van and asked if they needed a ride, Raleigh police said on Tuesday.
The driver took them to the Walmart at 4431 New Bern Avenue. Chatham's boyfriend went inside the store.
When he returned, the van, driver and 34-year-old Chatham were gone.
Raleigh police say the man kidnapped Chatham.
Police described the driver as a bald black man last seen wearing a white T-shirt and painter's jeans.
He was driving a burgundy minivan with writing on the side windows and a ladder on top.
Anyone who may have seen Chatham since early Tuesday afternoon or has any other information is asked to call 911 immediately.
