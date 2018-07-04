American Airlines employee arrested at Charlotte airport with stolen gun, police say

An American Airlines employee was arrested Tuesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for allegedly having a stolen gun, reported the Observer's news partner WBTV.
She was identified as 62-year-old Elvira Thomas by the station.
Mecklenburg County Jail records show Thomas is charged with possession of a firearm on city property and possession of a stolen firearm. Thomas lives in Charlotte, records show.
WBTV reported Thomas was traveling and not working at the time of her arrest.
The gun was discovered as Thomas, a ticket counter staffer, was going through an airport x-ray scanner, reported WSOC.
It had been stolen in another part of North Carolina, the station reported.
American Airlines sent a statement to the Observer Wednesday that declined to give specifics of the case, but said the airline is taking the matter "very seriously" and is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.
"This team member has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, which includes the suspension of all travel privileges," airline officials said.
“At American Airlines, we have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members," said the statement.
American Airlines officials added in the statement that all employees undergo a criminal background check.
The arrest came during one of the busiest travel days of the year, just prior to the July 4th holiday weekend.
