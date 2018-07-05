Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County jail

A inmate has died at the Mecklenburg County jail in Charlotte.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of 35-year-old Lavarchio Allen. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office..
Allen was in the jail on breaking-and-entering and larceny charges, jail records show.
He also has served several prison sentences since 2002 for breaking into cars and possessing cocaine, court records show.
The sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that "it has no further comments or details at this time while the investigation continues as the medical examiner determines the cause of death."
Staff researcher Maria Albrough contributed.
