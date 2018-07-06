6-year-old was playing in her yard when a rabid fox locked onto her leg

A 6-year-old North Carolina girl was playing in her yard this week when a gray fox emerged and began biting one of her legs.
The girl's dad killed the fox, and the girl was treated for "multiple lacerations" at a hospital, Greenville NBC-TV affiliate WITN reported.
The fox tested positive for rabies at a state lab, according to the station.
Monday's attack prompted Duplin County Animal Services to urge all residents of the eastern N.C. county to get their animals vaccinated against rabies.
"PLEASE WATCH YOUR CHILDREN CLOSELY AS THEY ENJOY OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES," Duplin County Animal Services posted on Facebook.
Never approach wildlife, county officials warned. If you suspect an animal has rabies, call 911 immediately, officials said.
