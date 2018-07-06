A dead animal? Rotting flesh? Sniff this flower at your own risk.

Here's something you don't see — or smell — every day: a chance to experience Amorphophallus titanum, an oversized and malodorously pungent plant better known by its popular name, Corpse Flower.

Plant Delights Nursery at Raleigh's Juniper Level Botanic Garden has a Titan Arum specimen, dubbed "Peter Grande." It's one of only 550 to have bloomed in cultivation since the late 19th century.

Corpse flowers can go up to a decade between blooms, and the Raleigh one began blooming mid-afternoon Friday, and with that, came a very distinctive smell.

"It does smell like a dead animal, rotting flesh," said Chris Hardison, marketing coordinator for Plants Delight Nursery. "That's because it's pollinated by flies and carrion beetles in its natural habitat."

A corpse flower called Peter Grande is blooming July 6, 2018, at Plant Delights Nursery at Raleigh's Juniper Level Botanic Garden. The flower, when it blooms, has a very distinctive smell. Courtesy of Plant Delights Nursery

Hardison guessed it would peak between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, with the bloom staying open between 30 and 46 hours.

Those who want the full-throttle olfactory experience can visit in person, but they should go now. The nursery has extended hours, until 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The flower measured 15 inches June 16 and has quickly grown to its current height with each passing day.

"This morning, ours was 77 inches tall, which is the tallest ever to flower in North Carolina," Hardison said. "Only nine have ever bloomed in North Carolina."

There is an online livestream at plantdelights.com where visitors Friday afternoon were seen sniffing the tall flower and crinkling their noses.





The garden is a research and conservation botanic garden supported by the mail order nursery at Plant Delights.

A 10-year-old corpse flower bloomed at NC State in 2016 and was grown by Brandon Huber, a master’s student. He named it Lupin after a character in the Harry Potter books. The flower drew plenty of onlookers in the most unusual of tourist attractions.

Plant Delights is at 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh, which is south of Garner. Call 919-772-4794.