Watch waves pound at Outer Banks home that's crumbling into the ocean

A 2,400-square-foot home on the Outer Banks is crumbling into the ocean near the Rodanthe Pier. Video shows part of the home's support structure being torn away and large pieces of debris being flung around by the waves.
By
The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

North Carolina

The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since its inception.