E. coli sickens hundreds on zip line tours in popular resort town

E. coli sickened at least 500 visitors at a zipline attraction in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, state health officials confirmed.

Gatlinburg is one of the Southeast's most popular resort towns.

Health officials confirmed the bacteria in well water at CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour in Gatlinburg, NBC-TV affiliate WRCB in Chattanooga reported.

More than 500 cases of gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea and vomiting, have been reported at CLIMB Works since mid-June, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, WRCB reported.

Those sickened were served well water out of coolers placed along the zipline course, WDRB.com in Louisville, Kentucky, reported. Those who fell ill are from various states, according to WDRB.

State health officials said CLIMB Works "has been fully cooperating to address the issue," Knoxville NBC-TV affiliate WBIR reported.

The facility closed temporarily but reopened in consultation with local health officials, according to WBIR.

CLIMB Works is using bottled water, has sanitized the facility and posted signs warning visitors not to drink water in the bathrooms, WBIR reported.

The morning after her zip line tour, visitor Emily Oney posted on Facebook that most if not all eight people on her tour "were throwing up and terribly sick and could not figure out why."

"Terrible way to end our family vacation," Oney said in her post.